Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.87 N/A 0.39 31.68 Array BioPharma Inc. 29 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Volatility & Risk

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Array BioPharma Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Array BioPharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 18.50% upside potential and an average price target of $18. Array BioPharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $39.2 consensus price target and a -18.08% potential downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Array BioPharma Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.