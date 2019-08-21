Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Comparison side by side

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.84 N/A 0.39 31.68 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.35 beta indicates that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s beta is 2.23 which is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.52% and an $18 average price target. Competitively Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a consensus price target of $13, with potential upside of 379.70%. The results provided earlier shows that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. appears more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.