Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Comparison side by side

Both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.65 N/A 0.39 31.68 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.35 beta means Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 27.75% and an $18 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $13, which is potential 392.42% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.