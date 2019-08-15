Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Contrasting side by side

Since Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.77 N/A 0.39 31.68 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 19.74 N/A -2.15 0.00

Demonstrates Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Volatility & Risk

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 7.3 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 21.62% upside potential and an average price target of $18. Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 96.27%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.