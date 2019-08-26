Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Comparing side by side

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.78 N/A 0.39 31.68 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 63.32 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.35 beta means Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.3 while its Quick Ratio is 19.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 21.38% and an $18 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $56, which is potential 24.53% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Acceleron Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance while Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.