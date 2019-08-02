Vanda Pharma (VNDA) Holder First Manhattan Company Lowered Its Stake as Shares Declined; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Holds Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Vanda Pharma (VNDA) by 59.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 559,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The hedge fund held 379,404 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, down from 939,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Vanda Pharma for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $836.30M market cap company. The stock increased 26.83% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 3.53 million shares traded or 340.54% up from the average. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 23/05/2018 – VANDA CITES DATA FROM JET STUDY ON 3-NIGHT TRANSATLANTIC TRAVEL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 6c; 10/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at March 2018 Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA SEES FY ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $163M TO $173M; 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $43.6M; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 66.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 301,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 753,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.94M, up from 452,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 14.50 million shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/19/2018, 7:00 PM; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 12,389 shares to 3.40M shares, valued at $93.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 27,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc reported 35,934 shares stake. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp has 152,958 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 16,907 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 14 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na invested in 0.15% or 1.81 million shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Hood River Mngmt Lc holds 226,736 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 830,735 shares. Consonance Capital Management Lp invested in 4.95% or 4.26 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 40,086 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 156,285 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 6,500 shares. 203,600 are held by Hawk Ridge L P. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Millennium Mgmt accumulated 658,022 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank holds 0.3% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sectoral Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.26% or 218,697 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) accumulated 2.04% or 4.64M shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 228,467 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.29% or 578,575 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt reported 4,700 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 7,679 shares stake. Bokf Na has 0.13% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 117,506 shares. Franklin Resources invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cornerstone owns 7,796 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.42% or 8.50M shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 0.07% or 160,163 shares in its portfolio. Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.96% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 888,981 shares. 37,581 are held by Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corp.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 8,200 shares to 11,600 shares, valued at $20.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 711,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,500 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

