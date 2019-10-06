Van Hulzen Asset Management Upped Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding By $912,080; Equinor Asa (EQNR) Shorts Lowered By 13.04%

Equinor Asa (NYSE:EQNR) had a decrease of 13.04% in short interest. EQNR’s SI was 3.75M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 13.04% from 4.31M shares previously. With 1.60M avg volume, 2 days are for Equinor Asa (NYSE:EQNR)’s short sellers to cover EQNR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 1.04M shares traded. Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has declined 32.02% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EQNR News: 25/05/2018 – STATOIL: NEW DRILLING CONTRACT TO DEEPSEA ATLANTIC – NEW DRILLING CONTRACT TO DEEPSEA ATLANTIC – EQUINOR.COM; 30/05/2018 – AZERI OIL COMPANY SOCAR, NORWAY’S EQUINOR (FORMERLY STATOIL) SIGN PSA AGREEMENT ON DEVELOPING DAN-ULDUZU FIELD IN CASPIAN SEA; 23/05/2018 STATOIL: EQUINOR AWARDED 9 LICENCES IN THE 30TH OFFSHORE LICENSING ROUND – EQUINOR AWARDED 9 LICENCES IN THE 30TH OFFSHORE LICENSING ROUND – EQUINOR.COM; 23/05/2018 – EQUINOR IS ALSO DEVELOPING MARINER FIELD ON UK CONTINENTAL SHELF, DUE TO COME ON STREAM IN LATE 2018; 31/05/2018 – EQUINOR ASA: ON THE DRILLING PLATFORM, A FULL 85 PERCENT OF NECESSARY TESTS ARE ALREADY COMPLETED; 23/05/2018 – REG-Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading; 25/05/2018 – EQUINOR ASA EQNR.OL – START-UP OF NEW GAS MODULE IS EXPECTED IN AUTUMN OF 2019; 30/05/2018 – AZERI OIL COMPANY SOCAR, NORWAY’S EQUINOR (FORMERLY STATOIL) SIGN RSA CONTRACT TO DEVELOP KARABAKH OFFSHORE FIELD; 25/05/2018 – Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the fourth quarter 2017 in NOK; 23/05/2018 – EQUINOR ASA EQNR.OL – EQUINOR IS PLEASED TO HAVE BEEN AWARDED 9 NEW LICENCES IN 30TH OFFSHORE LICENSING ROUND, 8 AS OPERATOR, AS ANNOUNCED BY OIL AND GAS AUTHORITY (OGA) TODAY

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 13.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc acquired 17,540 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc holds 152,194 shares with $7.98M value, up from 134,654 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $84.96B valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 3.48M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 4 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $5900 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $56.60’s average target is 4.64% above currents $54.09 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 18 with “Underweight”. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 3 by UBS. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of USB in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Neutral” rating. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Thursday, July 18 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Associated Banc has 0.72% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 249,855 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity invested 0.03% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hills Bankshares Tru reported 0.95% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Montag A & Associates invested in 0.18% or 38,025 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.16% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). M&T National Bank Corp accumulated 1.18 million shares. Everett Harris And Ca reported 132,288 shares. Mar Vista Inv Partners Ltd, California-based fund reported 2.15 million shares. Retirement Planning Grp reported 0.05% stake. Chilton Invest Com Ltd Llc reported 22,753 shares stake. Fiduciary Com has invested 0.54% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Fire Gru holds 518,675 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 24,521 shares. Gideon Advsr reported 22,477 shares. Renaissance Technologies reported 265,100 shares.

