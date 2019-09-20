Van Hulzen Asset Management Upped Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $7.14 Million; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Lenox Wealth Management Lowered Holding by $2.44 Million

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 587.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 129,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 151,907 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.49M, up from 22,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 4.80M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum will reportedly buy Andeavor for over $20 billion; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 22,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 431,736 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.34 million, down from 454,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $122.44. About 6.41M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $457.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 108,482 shares to 22,383 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 75,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,494 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $334.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 5,118 shares to 29,660 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of China Ltd (BACHY) by 71,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).