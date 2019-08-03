Van Hulzen Asset Management Upped Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding by $1.84 Million; Valuation Declined; Yum! Brands (YUM) Holder Carroll Financial Associates Has Lifted Stake by $337,887 as Market Value Rose

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 78.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 3,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 7,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, up from 4,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.35. About 1.70 million shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 21,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 79,031 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, up from 57,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.57% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 4.41 million shares traded or 34.07% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.7% or 29,466 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.27% or 19,877 shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.41% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 64,240 shares. Field And Main National Bank has 0.16% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 1,990 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 900,598 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bartlett Limited Com owns 66 shares. Usca Ria Limited holds 31,891 shares. National Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 16,100 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory reported 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0.04% or 775,155 shares. Ww Invsts has 0.4% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Deprince Race Zollo Inc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 178,283 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 78,993 shares to 149,513 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 99,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,936 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,600 were accumulated by Numerixs Technologies. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, Swiss Bancorporation has 0.16% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Personal Advsr owns 2,467 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.07% or 174,677 shares. 36,525 are held by Jacobs And Ca. Old National Commercial Bank In reported 0.04% stake. Horan Mgmt reported 4,025 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) accumulated 2,973 shares. 6,586 were reported by Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Company. The New York-based Canandaigua Natl Bank And Com has invested 0.16% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Sector Pension Investment Board holds 81,638 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has 4,737 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 116,092 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prns invested 0.05% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return International Equity Etf by 20,783 shares to 222,045 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Sp500 Low Volatility Etf by 90,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,329 shares, and cut its stake in Ark Israel Innovative Technology Etf.