Van Hulzen Asset Management Trimmed Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $2.17 Million; Westover Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Paycom Software (PAYC) by $488,187 as Stock Price Rose

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 56.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 20,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 37,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.93. About 4.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 74.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 6,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 3,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.32% or $21.31 during the last trading session, reaching $207.41. About 1.13 million shares traded or 83.03% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.18 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

