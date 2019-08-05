Van Hulzen Asset Management Trimmed Nike (NKE) Holding By $1.44 Million; Last Week Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Southwestern Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. FBR Capital maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) rating on Friday, March 1. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $7.3 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SWN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. See Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) latest ratings:

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 79.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 17,157 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc holds 4,451 shares with $375,000 value, down from 21,608 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $124.46B valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $79.43. About 3.26M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 1.2 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold Southwestern Energy Company shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sib Limited Liability Co reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Cannell Peter B has invested 0.05% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 43,600 were reported by Moors Cabot. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.05 million shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt holds 0% or 108,625 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Pnc Financial Services holds 1.36 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Lc reported 18,900 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 704,664 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Old National Retail Bank In has 0.02% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 103,595 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Llc has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). The Illinois-based Northern Corp has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.97 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 5,948 shares to 53,586 valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 130,295 shares and now owns 144,629 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

