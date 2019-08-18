Van Hulzen Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $4.19 Million; Manchester Capital Management Increased Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $5.67 Million

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 286.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, up from 1,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Price of Prime Service by 20%; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s 100 million Prime members will help it become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the US; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 76.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 71,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 22,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 93,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 4.87M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum will reportedly buy Andeavor for over $20 billion; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Invest Ltd Com owns 119 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc reported 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Southpoint Cap Advsr LP invested 4.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Altfest L J And Company owns 1.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 43,947 shares. Somerset Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). American Research & Mgmt Company reported 2,448 shares. Texas-based Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 703 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech Incorporated holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 318,620 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.2% or 1,092 shares. Taurus Asset Lc accumulated 12,052 shares or 3% of the stock. Iron Fincl Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goelzer Invest Mngmt holds 1,026 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd holds 0.18% or 721 shares in its portfolio.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 65,707 shares to 24,673 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 84,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.29M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Should Repurpose GameStop To Prime Stores – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Trade Desk Stock Jumps on Partnership With Amazon – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 2,817 shares to 19,670 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5,612 shares. Loews Corp has invested 0.16% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Chevy Chase Incorporated reported 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ameriprise Finance Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5.36M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 222,105 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc invested in 0.62% or 1.09 million shares. Amg Funds Limited Co reported 28,608 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1.20 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jcic Asset Management holds 61 shares. M Hldgs Inc invested in 0.16% or 11,368 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,558 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Howe & Rusling Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.23% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 454,367 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 131,529 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 419,924 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.