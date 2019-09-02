Van Hulzen Asset Management Trimmed Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake; ST JAMES PLACE CAPITAL PLC ORDINARY SHAR (STJPF) Shorts Increased By 1.54%

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 81.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 8,095 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc holds 1,781 shares with $344,000 value, down from 9,876 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $105.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.95 million shares traded or 65.38% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May

ST JAMES PLACE CAPITAL PLC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had an increase of 1.54% in short interest. STJPF’s SI was 773,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.54% from 762,000 shares previously. With 6,400 avg volume, 121 days are for ST JAMES PLACE CAPITAL PLC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:STJPF)’s short sellers to cover STJPF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 486 shares traded. St. James's Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent St. James's Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “St. James Place Capital Plc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “St James’s Place: A UK Wealth Manager Benefiting From New Regulation – Seeking Alpha” on October 07, 2013. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Invest Alongside One Of The Most Famous Names In Finance With RIT Capital Partners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019 was also an interesting one.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $5.99 billion. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It has a 29.8 P/E ratio. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe.

Among 4 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $226.20’s average target is 3.25% above currents $219.08 stock price. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 13. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $21800 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Bank of America. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Surefire Dividend Stocks to Pass On to Your Kids or Grandkids – Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prtn Ma invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Guyasuta Inv has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 41,406 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Strs Ohio reported 439,778 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,344 shares. Tcw Gp holds 16,921 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 0.34% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3,251 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Middleton And Incorporated Ma has invested 1.35% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Indiana Tru & Investment Management has invested 0.59% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tdam Usa invested 0.27% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lincoln National holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,944 shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 5,948 shares to 53,586 valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 25,361 shares and now owns 112,248 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 25.01 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.