Van Hulzen Asset Management Trimmed Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $567,680; Shares Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Decreased Stake by $2.20 Million

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 7,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 31,353 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 38,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.73. About 7.10M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 05/04/2018 – #2 $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 15,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 822,114 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.92 million, down from 837,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $128.99. About 5.14M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 6.45 million shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 471,991 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Maple Capital Management holds 3.31% or 100,694 shares. 46,009 are held by Cypress Asset Inc Tx. Greystone Managed Invs Incorporated reported 23,576 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. James Investment owns 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 422 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 507,313 shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Swift Run Cap Ltd Liability reported 2,000 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 26,730 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Westpac Corporation owns 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 274,345 shares. 315,996 are owned by Farr Miller & Washington Limited Com Dc. Sigma Counselors Incorporated holds 8,706 shares. 5.51M were reported by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.12 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.02M shares to 6.46 million shares, valued at $156.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3.95 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Spx Flow Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc has invested 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spirit Of America Management Ny holds 0.06% or 5,300 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc has 0.09% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Braun Stacey reported 4,340 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Banque Pictet And Cie has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lakeview Cap Prns Lc invested in 0.25% or 5,019 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Inc invested in 0.22% or 18,302 shares. Element Capital Management Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 31,186 shares. Shine Investment Advisory holds 0.02% or 597 shares in its portfolio. Webster Financial Bank N A owns 0.59% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 51,066 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 252,364 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Somerville Kurt F invested in 24,160 shares. City Holding invested 0.76% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Illinois-based Country Trust Commercial Bank has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hudock Gru Limited Com has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. On Thursday, August 29 the insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million was made by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.28 billion for 7.43 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 377 shares to 2,817 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 29,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).