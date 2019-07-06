Van Hulzen Asset Management Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Upped by $5.79 Million; Pinnacle Associates LTD Holds Holding in Aerovironment (AVAV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 675.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 137,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 158,165 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 20,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 16.84M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 9 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 35,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 309,709 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.19 million, up from 274,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Aerovironment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 115,717 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has risen 17.22% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Sees FY18 EPS 45c-EPS 65c; 17/05/2018 – AVAV: AeroVironment CEO’s Alleged Cover-Up Exposed $AVAV; 20/04/2018 – DJ AeroVironment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVAV); 04/05/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D Certification for Quality Management System; 07/03/2018 – Aerovironment Volume Surges More Than 23 Times 20 Day Average; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV CEO, Wahid Nawabi, has orchestrated a cover-up of illegal activity and dangerous conduct, according to allegations in an undisclosed new whistleblower suit; 06/03/2018 AeroVironment 3Q Loss/Shr 4c; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded $44.5 Million Puma AE UAS Contract from a Major Country in the Middle East; 07/03/2018 – Research funding for $AVAV tactical missile systems (29% of sales) keeps declining. Selling overpriced drones to farmers is not going to bail them out #bearish

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Carlson Capital Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 9,625 shares. Moreover, Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa has 0.74% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 153,730 shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 0.74% or 6.21 million shares. First Finance Bancshares stated it has 178,671 shares. Wade G W Incorporated reported 57,420 shares stake. Howland Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 64,674 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7.52M shares. Roundview Ltd Liability Corporation owns 80,182 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Gp owns 19.45M shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.38% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 56,105 shares. 3.29 million were reported by Sound Shore Mgmt Ct. 13,400 are held by Notis. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.86% or 9,228 shares. Bragg Finance Advsr has 0.97% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 175,018 shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17,157 shares to 4,451 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,375 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Cancer-Treatment Stocks to Buy – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48/Share – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Pfizerâ€™s Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pain Could Make Sarepta the DMD King – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.63 million activity.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 84,552 shares to 94,756 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,057 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.