Van Hulzen Asset Management Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Trimmed by $1.56 Million; Parsons Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $545,643 as Market Value Rose

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 327,103 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.13M, down from 329,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 19.22 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone; 09/05/2018 – “The hit machine is better than any other consumer product that I’ve seen other than Apple,” Cramer argues; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 81.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1,781 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, down from 9,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $224.12. About 2.22 million shares traded or 23.55% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council reported 37,700 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 2,520 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 70,645 shares. Pacific Inv accumulated 3,845 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Pitcairn stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Somerset Tru reported 20,616 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.73% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Suntrust Banks Inc has 367,358 shares. 16,614 are held by Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Griffin Asset has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pictet North America Advsrs stated it has 2,525 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Llc owns 3,830 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 472,130 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Howe Rusling reported 1,333 shares. 20,023 are owned by Associated Banc.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.05B for 25.58 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 29,601 shares to 134,654 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 122,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 18.48 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

