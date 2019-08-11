Van Hulzen Asset Management Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) Has Increased as Stock Value Rose; Lvw Advisors Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $359,658

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 5,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 53,586 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.56M, up from 47,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11 million shares traded or 39.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,000 shares to 605 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 950 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.14% or 529,965 shares. Jones Fin Companies Lllp stated it has 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Daiwa Secs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 58,683 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company invested 0.26% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 11,227 are held by Alta Cap Management Limited Liability. Karpas Strategies Lc accumulated 0.17% or 2,815 shares. Amer Grp Inc reported 1.66% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 111,200 shares. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd holds 118,755 shares. Gp One Trading LP has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,782 shares. Barry Invest Advsr Ltd Company owns 50,179 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. The Arkansas-based Horrell has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 176,494 were accumulated by Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability. Dearborn Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Meritage Gp LP has invested 6.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.43 million were reported by Cincinnati Insur. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 613,567 shares. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability reported 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,358 are owned by Cordasco Networks. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability reported 1.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amica Retiree Trust owns 34,534 shares for 3.58% of their portfolio. Sandhill Capital Ptnrs Limited Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,452 shares. Advantage owns 800 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Assetmark holds 324,533 shares. Somerset Communications holds 5.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 84,103 shares. 10 holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 116,449 shares. Bar Harbor has 9.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 138,723 shares. Sns Finance Llc owns 35,844 shares. Culbertson A N & Com reported 117,610 shares.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 40,212 shares to 157,867 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDA) by 8,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR).