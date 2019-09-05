Van Hulzen Asset Management Raised Its Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $1.16 Million; As Cimarex Energy Co Com (XEC) Share Value Declined, Holder Boston Common Asset Management Upped Its Stake

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co Com (XEC) by 36.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 13,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 49,664 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 36,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.61. About 1.27M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 17,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 109,852 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 92,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 1.37 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 98,810 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Atria Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.02% or 128,553 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 9,715 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Blair William & Il holds 0.02% or 41,507 shares. National Bank Of Mellon holds 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 888,221 shares. Amalgamated Bank has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 11,875 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 58,060 shares. Moreover, Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Bbva Compass Fincl Bank accumulated 54,631 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 1.57 million shares. Sei invested in 43,723 shares.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cimarex Energy: XEC Stands For Excellent Execution Company – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 2,443 shares to 72,030 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,123 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI).

More important recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance”, Forbes.com published: “Do JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley Agree On Colgate-Palmolive’s Target Price? – Forbes” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold owns 12,462 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Patten Group stated it has 0.62% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The New York-based Estabrook Cap has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Amarillo Financial Bank has invested 0.2% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Greenleaf Tru invested in 86,719 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division has 12,377 shares. Clean Yield Grp has 58,809 shares. 342,950 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 4,968 shares. Automobile Association has invested 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Com owns 0.43% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 8,622 shares. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) LP holds 19,062 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arcadia Mngmt Mi owns 1,400 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 10,735 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Com owns 2.29M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 23,867 shares to 11,458 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.