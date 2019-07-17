Van Hulzen Asset Management Raised Its Altria Group (MO) Holding; Interdigital (IDCC)’s Sentiment Is 0.75

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 1735.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc acquired 134,100 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc holds 141,827 shares with $8.15 million value, up from 7,727 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $92.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 4.82M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%

Interdigital Inc (IDCC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 82 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 109 sold and decreased holdings in Interdigital Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 23.02 million shares, down from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Interdigital Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 79 Increased: 58 New Position: 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 7,137 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Serv stated it has 3,480 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,201 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Ltd owns 52,629 shares. Clean Yield invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 4,000 were accumulated by Alesco. Ssi holds 6,145 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs holds 0.03% or 23,398 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 22,950 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding, France-based fund reported 46,573 shares. Orrstown Fincl Services Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 1,947 shares. Madison Invest Hldgs has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 2,200 were reported by Ima Wealth. Lmr Prtnrs Llp stated it has 12,983 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity. $70,448 worth of stock was bought by Sakkab Nabil Y on Monday, February 25.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 7,096 shares to 31,353 valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 20,911 shares and now owns 16,375 shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 10 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

Permit Capital Llc holds 3.45% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. for 112,130 shares. Goodman Financial Corp owns 88,452 shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 2.01% invested in the company for 18,160 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De has invested 1.11% in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 41,837 shares.

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a 74.57 P/E ratio. The firm develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $66.29. About 153,616 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) has declined 11.64% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.07% the S&P500.