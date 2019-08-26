Van Hulzen Asset Management Position in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Decreased by $661,634; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Lifted by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 279,517 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.07 million, up from 276,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $127.3. About 3.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer –

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 71.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 8,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 3,528 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262,000, down from 12,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $96.15. About 2.78M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacifica Ltd Liability Corp reported 18.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 196,962 shares. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% or 370 shares in its portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability accumulated 31,635 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co reported 30,688 shares stake. Bender Robert stated it has 2.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 637,238 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Creative Planning has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fincl Architects reported 300 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 1.27M shares. Acg Wealth owns 34,364 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Groesbeck Invest Management Corp Nj has 0.19% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ELF, VSH, SHAK, CMG, DPZ, SBUX and MCD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Safe Stocks to Buy While the Market Melts Down – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks’ Digital Efforts Are Paying Off Nicely – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Coming Back to the Consistency of Starbucks – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 49,376 shares to 133,232 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 14,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.95M for 34.34 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.64% or 11,635 shares. Arvest Bank Tru Division holds 159,679 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. 1,470 are owned by Ifrah. 23,144 were accumulated by Steinberg Glob Asset. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 2% or 11.34 million shares. Moreover, Twin Mngmt has 1.52% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). One Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 27,509 shares. Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 103,174 shares. Rockland stated it has 2.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stillwater Management Limited Liability owns 30,774 shares. Capital Advsr Ok reported 69,349 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 30,726 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd reported 0.67% stake. Professional Advisory accumulated 135,115 shares. Harvey Investment Co Ltd holds 5.75% or 239,377 shares.