Van Hulzen Asset Management Maintains Holding in Adobe (ADBE); First Financial Raised Its Comcast (CMCSA) Position by $724,074; Share Value Rose

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 1,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,625 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $966,000, up from 1,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.58M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 8.34 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.5B; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast confirms $31 bln bid for Sky, sparking battle with Fox; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 23/05/2018 – BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Sky bid set to avoid Fox-level scrutiny; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 23/03/2018 – New Hampshire Business Review Readers Name Comcast #1 Telecommunications Provider In The Granite State

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Universal’s Not So ‘Secret’ Weapon Is Illumination Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $30,000 in Scholarships to Nine Delaware High School Seniors – PRNewswire” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comcast: A Symphony Of Content And Platforms – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘The Office’ will leave Netflix for NBC streaming in 2021 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Looks Like a Buy for Value Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares were sold by Murdock Daniel C..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems reported 848,995 shares stake. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Rampart Inv Co Ltd Liability Corp invested in 92,502 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Highland Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.94% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 309,611 shares. Icon Advisers has 0.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pittenger Anderson has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bartlett And Lc stated it has 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Regentatlantic Capital Lc reported 561,511 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Limited has invested 0.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Diker Mgmt Limited Liability holds 8,558 shares. 7,564 are held by Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated New York. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP owns 191,163 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Boston Research And Mgmt owns 105,860 shares. Guardian Cap Advisors LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 0.82% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Chip Stocks Surge on Improving Trade-War Rhetoric – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 18, 2019 : ADBE, JBL, LZB – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Johnson & Johnson, Chevron, Adobe, Las Vegas Sands and Southern Copper – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Natl Bank reported 0.02% stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 22,810 shares. Financial Counselors Inc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 28,972 shares. Amer Registered Invest Advisor Inc reported 6,967 shares. Autus Asset holds 1.21% or 27,586 shares. The New York-based Trb Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.13% or 1,650 shares. L & S Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 3,228 shares. Orrstown Fincl Ser owns 4,771 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Principal Financial Group holds 1.26 million shares. Harbour Invest Management Ltd Liability Co owns 1,166 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc has 55,150 shares. Coatue Limited Liability Corporation holds 6.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 2.09M shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. $34.32M worth of stock was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $4.95 million were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M on Tuesday, January 8. Parasnis Abhay also sold $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Morris Donna. 30,000 shares were sold by Rencher Bradley, worth $7.39 million.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,271 shares to 13,829 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 15,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,810 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).