Van Hulzen Asset Management Lowered Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $6.12 Million; Netflix Com (NFLX) Stake Increased by Girard Partners Ltd

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 95.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 157,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 7,714 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 164,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Video Customers 22.3M; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Seizes the Lead From Murdoch in the Race for Sky: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 18/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 90.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 1,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 4,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 2,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: No distribution is on board but sources say that Netflix is eyeing it; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES $7.5B TO $8B CONTENT EXPENSE P&L BASIS IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – `one of music’s most unlikely partnerships’; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 17,075 shares to 109,852 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,817 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 13.96 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

