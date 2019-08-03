Van Hulzen Asset Management Lowered Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $1.44 Million; As Boeing Co/The (BA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.36 Million

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 3,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 157,838 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.20 million, down from 161,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – MALAYSIA’S TRANSPORT MINISTRY SAYS PRIVATE SEARCH FOR MH370 TO END ON MAY 29; NO MORE EXTENSIONS; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX–Update; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO: BOEING WIDEBODY TALKS `PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE’; 03/04/2018 – India’s Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 bln

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 17,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 4,451 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 21,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62M shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

