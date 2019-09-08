Van Hulzen Asset Management Lowered Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $4.19 Million as Share Value Declined; Arvest Trust Company Has Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $8.01 Million as Valuation Declined

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 76.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 71,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 22,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 93,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 5.21M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 58.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 135,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 367,170 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.71M, up from 231,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability holds 63.11 million shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 4,297 were accumulated by Css Lc Il. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 120,399 shares. Swarthmore Group Incorporated accumulated 10,000 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Moreover, Telemus Ltd has 0.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 43,097 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 21.39M shares. Washington Tru Communication invested 1.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Foundry Partners Limited Liability owns 437,185 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 2.68 million shares. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,580 shares. Gam Holdg Ag has 91,569 shares. Sunbelt accumulated 39,148 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Tru Co Of Vermont invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fred Alger Mngmt holds 60,987 shares. Nippon Life Ins accumulated 1.06 million shares or 1.38% of the stock.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 34,937 shares to 362,459 shares, valued at $15.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,025 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 122,030 shares to 188,872 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $956.82M for 8.46 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.