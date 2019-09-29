Van Hulzen Asset Management Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $738,234; Stock Value Rose; Bank Of Hawaii Trimmed Position in Grainger W W (GWW) by $994,280

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 69.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 2,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1,114 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $328,000, down from 3,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 64.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 3,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,045 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $549,000, down from 5,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $294.99. About 213,059 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $457.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2,742 shares to 7,544 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 14,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,200 shares to 27,808 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VYM) by 48,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.50 EPS, up 7.40% or $0.31 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.57M for 16.39 P/E if the $4.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

