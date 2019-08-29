Van Hulzen Asset Management Lowered Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Market Value Rose; Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Holder Westover Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $530,550

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $150.71. About 90,942 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 81.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1,781 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, down from 9,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $220.6. About 1.11M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 26,665 shares to 66,630 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 11,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into HubSpot Inc (HUBS)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018, and an Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Semiconductor Stocks Could Get Red Hot After Huge Nvidia Deal – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Chip-related stocks rally as Micron outlook signals loosening of inventory glut – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 622,500 shares. Crosslink holds 58,590 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com stated it has 9,831 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital accumulated 8,008 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 126,069 shares. Principal Financial Gp owns 175,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Westwood Gp owns 145,534 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has 0.04% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). 24,675 were accumulated by Prudential Financial Inc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 4,744 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.39% or 11,809 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 134,215 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Franklin Res accumulated 2.25M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 48,143 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 52-Week Highs You Never Heard About – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Utility Stocks: Sometimes â€˜Boringâ€™ Investments Are Best – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mountain Valley Pipeline gets FERC OK for water crossing changes – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 137,782 shares to 158,165 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 24.95 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.