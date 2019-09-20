Van Hulzen Asset Management Lowered Facebook (FB) Stake by $643,655; Share Price Rose; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Share Value Rose, Holder Leavell Investment Management Has Raised Its Position

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 3,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 38,259 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.38 million, down from 41,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $546.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $189.41. About 12.99M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Sen. Johnson: Johnson Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Privacy and Data Security; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 4% after a bad weekend of news; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 18/04/2018 – While Facebook makes the most revenue per user in the U.S. and Europe, it has more room for growth in other parts of the world, and as social media business critics have long contended, ‘the customer is the product; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Stop Providing Information From Its Platform to Data Brokers; 22/03/2018 – Facebook, the World’s Dumbest Smart Company: Fully Charged; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: #Facebook to move into big #WeWork outpost as co-working company prepares to open; 11/04/2018 – CA Treasurer: Statement from Treasurer John Chiang on Facebook’s Data Privacy Scandal; 19/03/2018 – Facebook, Other Tech Giants Scrutinized by Congress Over User Data; 19/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm, Stroz Friedberg, “to conduct a comprehensive

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 31,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 109,925 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, up from 78,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 4.96M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE IN $4.8B CASH DEAL; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50 PER SHARE IN $4.8 BILLION TRANSACTION; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN AND BLACKSTONE STILL HAVE CLOSE RELATIONSHIP; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 01/05/2018 – Blackstone is expanding its investment in subprime car loans; 13/03/2018 – China’s sovereign wealth fund sells stake in Blackstone; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property Trust Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Blackstone for $27.50 per Share in a $7.6 billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hemenway Ltd Liability Com, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 2,087 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 26,832 are owned by Congress Asset Ma. Newfocus Grp Limited Liability Company reported 1,971 shares stake. Fil Limited reported 1.66M shares. 9,487 are held by Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 32.25M are held by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. Moreover, Linscomb & Williams has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,739 shares. Pacific Global Inv Mngmt Com has 20,002 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested 1.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc has 1.58% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Commerce Bankshares holds 363,424 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested in 284,610 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Trust Of Virginia Va accumulated 1,623 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wright Investors Service Incorporated has 1.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.59 billion for 24.41 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,693 shares to 7,443 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 35,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

