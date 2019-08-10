Van Hulzen Asset Management Lowered Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding; Dafna Capital Management Raised By $1.72 Million Its Cytokinetics (CYTK) Stake

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) stake by 115.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dafna Capital Management Llc acquired 214,468 shares as Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)’s stock rose 46.51%. The Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 400,294 shares with $3.24M value, up from 185,826 last quarter. Cytokinetics Inc now has $779.82 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 609,449 shares traded or 28.82% up from the average. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY; 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA; 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK); 16/03/2018 Cytokinetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 95.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 157,003 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc holds 7,714 shares with $308,000 value, down from 164,717 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $197.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 05/04/2018 – YipTV Announces New Board Member; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators have wiretapped the phone lines of Michael Cohen, sources confirm to NBC News; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST WELCOMES SKY WITHDRAWAL OF FOX RECOMMENDATION: ROBERTS; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased Kura Oncology Inc stake by 112,059 shares to 36,558 valued at $606,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zogenix Inc stake by 14,000 shares and now owns 129,764 shares. Intec Pharma Ltd Jerusalem was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CYTK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 5.67% less from 38.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch Advsr invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 37,148 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,348 shares. 50,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Citigroup holds 32,378 shares. First Manhattan Com owns 18,288 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 291,219 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 2.04 million shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,846 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 2,066 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated accumulated 219,736 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com accumulated 78,787 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 18,642 shares.

More notable recent Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cytokinetics (CYTK) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cytokinetics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:CYTK – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: WDAY, CYTK, ARAY – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “First big lease lands at Kilroy’s huge Oyster Point project – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cytokinetics Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CYTK in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of CYTK in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.50B for 14.12 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $4500 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of CMCSA in report on Tuesday, April 9 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, April 29. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 26.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can a Fourth Gate Help Universal Studios Florida Topple Disney? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Comcast (CMCSA) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 9, 2019 : VEON, UXIN, PFE, FIS, VRAY, AVP, CMCSA, EXC, RF, QQQ, PVTL, AKRX – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 130,295 shares to 144,629 valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,563 shares and now owns 54,307 shares. Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Inv Service Limited Com accumulated 3.49% or 128,232 shares. Blue Chip stated it has 272,441 shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.73% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7.18 million shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 6,066 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 44,894 are owned by Hartford Mngmt. Novare Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 200,679 shares. Strategic Inc stated it has 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Burt Wealth Advsrs has 4,687 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 67,410 shares. Stanley invested in 31,945 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 4.21 million shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 197,465 shares. 8,380 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Inc. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 6.74 million shares.