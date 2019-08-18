Van Hulzen Asset Management Lifted By $489,533 Its Home Depot (HD) Stake; GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering GenMark (NASDAQ:GNMK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GenMark has $12 highest and $10 lowest target. $11’s average target is 69.49% above currents $6.49 stock price. GenMark had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12 target in Friday, February 22 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10 target in Thursday, February 21 report. See GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) latest ratings:

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 4.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc acquired 2,563 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc holds 54,307 shares with $10.42 million value, up from 51,744 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $224.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot has $23000 highest and $194 lowest target. $208.10’s average target is 2.19% above currents $203.65 stock price. Home Depot had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $200 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cahill Financial Advsrs has invested 0.62% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 1.00 million shares. Saturna Cap has 10,189 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 3.28M shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Harvey Capital holds 1.71% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 18,540 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 1.96% or 217,380 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.25% or 38,003 shares in its portfolio. Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 2,162 shares in its portfolio. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Parkside Bancshares & holds 1,644 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). California-based Osborne Mngmt Limited has invested 0.48% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Excalibur Mgmt accumulated 3,232 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has 0.39% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.88 million shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company has 1.22% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 13,832 shares to 58,036 valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 8,941 shares and now owns 3,528 shares. Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 3.29% less from 46.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 34,941 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Company owns 25,481 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability stated it has 10,370 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp has 0.02% invested in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 2.31 million shares. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 7,315 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Mellon owns 239,173 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Int Grp Inc reported 33,065 shares. Donaldson Mgmt Limited Liability reported 63,003 shares. Aqr Management Limited Company has invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has 0.02% invested in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 6,811 shares.

