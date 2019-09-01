Van Hulzen Asset Management Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Visa Com Cl A (V) Holder Timber Creek Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $311,220 as Share Price Rose

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 10,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 100,814 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, up from 90,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 1,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 57,151 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 59,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 22,419 shares to 69,168 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,829 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

