Van Hulzen Asset Management Increases Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); Capwealth Advisors Has Upped Stake in Carnival F (CCL) by $2.51 Million

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp F (CCL) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 54,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 318,203 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.81 million, up from 263,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 3.05 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 14,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 158,864 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.66M, up from 144,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $64.03. About 4.11M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 10,788 shares to 11,421 shares, valued at $578,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 39,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,964 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

