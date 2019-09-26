Van Hulzen Asset Management Increases Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); Boys Arnold & Co Has Upped Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $11.64 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 69.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 11,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 27,817 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 16,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.02. About 5.61 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 447.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 89,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 109,534 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.26 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $136.83. About 2.01M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chickasaw Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 24,793 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn accumulated 261,386 shares or 3.97% of the stock. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4.82% or 85,505 shares. Legacy Capital Ptnrs owns 36,330 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. 2,583 are held by Hanlon Inv Mgmt. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested 1.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 929,766 shares. Clark Gp holds 0.55% or 237,196 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa has 12,377 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na reported 207,148 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martin Currie Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 119,474 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 440,427 shares. Colorado-based Centurylink Inv has invested 1.49% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Contravisory Investment Mgmt reported 1.68% stake.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,511 shares to 1,114 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 14,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,822 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Cap Management Incorporated owns 16,236 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Mcf Advisors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership invested in 108,355 shares. Buckhead Cap Management Limited Liability reported 2,089 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 149,108 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 70,404 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 659,484 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.39% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Chem Bank holds 1.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 85,192 shares. Illinois-based Vestor Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.58% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Yhb Invest Advsr Inc has invested 1.92% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Benedict Fincl Advsr Inc reported 0.96% stake. Brick Kyle Assocs holds 12,105 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx holds 1.43% or 32,180 shares.