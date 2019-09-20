Van Hulzen Asset Management Holds Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC); Formfactor (FORM) Stock Price Declined While Cortina Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.48 Million

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 587.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 129,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 151,907 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.49 million, up from 22,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.58. About 1.99 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 21.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 98,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 365,870 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73M, down from 464,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.53. About 162,380 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M; 07/03/2018 – New FormFactor Probing System Dramatically Improves Throughput and Productivity; 30/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Rev $130M-$138M; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 07/03/2018 – FormFactor Showcases Advanced Test and Measurement Solutions at SEMICON China 2018; 13/03/2018 – Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 1.04 million shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 55,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII).

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $11.88M for 30.52 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold FORM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 66.82 million shares or 1.20% less from 67.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 1.99 million shares. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 10,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Ltd Llc reported 22,278 shares. Hightower Limited Liability has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 50,616 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 5,937 shares. Connable Office, a Michigan-based fund reported 17,649 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 27,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 40,636 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And holds 303 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0% or 735 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). The Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 42,292 shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 14,278 shares to 18,822 shares, valued at $959,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,114 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY).