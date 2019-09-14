Van Hulzen Asset Management Holds Position in Northern Tr (NTRS); As Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Share Price Declined, Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Increased Its Position by $2.87 Million

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 92,942 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.37 million, up from 87,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $98.94. About 940,304 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST: PAHLAVI JOINS WEALTH MGMT PRIVATE BANKING TEAM; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 16.0 PCT VS 11.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 05/03/2018 Northern Trust to Provide Investment Management Services to Father Ryan High School; 19/04/2018 – The Northern Pool to Partner with Northern Trust for £46bn Mandate; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58, EST. $1.41; 24/05/2018 – Northern Trust Offers GIPS® Compliant Reporting to Asset Owners; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.58; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch ‘Cash Optimization’ Service; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST AUM $1.17T

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 179,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The hedge fund held 542,737 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89M, up from 363,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.43M market cap company. The stock increased 10.99% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 258,966 shares traded or 121.04% up from the average. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $457.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exchange Listed Fds Tr by 27,423 shares to 6,270 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,259 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 17,864 shares to 79,134 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 39,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,621 shares, and cut its stake in Stewardship Finl Corp (NASDAQ:SSFN).

