Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Upped Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stake; As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose, American Money Management Trimmed Stake by $307,447

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 1,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 24,242 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, down from 26,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.24 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 21,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 79,031 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, up from 57,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.57% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 4.41M shares traded or 32.76% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,024 are owned by Paloma Prns Mngmt Comm. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 16,100 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). The New Jersey-based Hallmark Cap has invested 0.24% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Smart Portfolios Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 114 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 73,315 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 771,991 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 2,550 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh reported 115,110 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 3,114 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 7,865 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 145,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.06% or 58,440 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.06% stake.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 157,003 shares to 7,714 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,451 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,070 shares to 54,129 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Largecap Etf (SCHX) by 33,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Gp Llp has 0.78% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 20.56M shares. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 241,959 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability, Florida-based fund reported 5,734 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Inv House Limited Liability stated it has 26,975 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. 8,600 were reported by Peloton Wealth Strategists. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.44% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 0.18% or 1,616 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al invested 0.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Financial Bank invested in 34,510 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc invested in 389,460 shares. Weybosset Mgmt Lc has 3,650 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com accumulated 687,554 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 8,364 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Altfest L J And Commerce Incorporated holds 8,642 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.85 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.