Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Upped Hasbro (HAS) Position; Kimberly Clark Has 1.03 Sentiment

Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 429 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 415 trimmed and sold positions in Kimberly Clark Corp. The funds in our database now have: 239.07 million shares, down from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Kimberly Clark Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 11 to 11 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 378 Increased: 321 New Position: 108.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased Hasbro Inc (HAS) stake by 6.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc acquired 3,901 shares as Hasbro Inc (HAS)’s stock rose 8.26%. The Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc holds 64,302 shares with $5.47 million value, up from 60,401 last quarter. Hasbro Inc now has $13.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 272,763 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for poor first quarter; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro buys Power Rangers from Haim Saban; 28/03/2018 – Hasbro CEO Admits Making Strategic Mistake With `Last Jedi’ Toys; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN VIEW EXCLUDES TOYS R US EFFECT; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND BOUGHT BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP TO; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO RETAILER COMMENTARY WAS BETTER THAN EXPECTED: UBS; 22/05/2018 – HASBRO INC – HAVE SIGNED A LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.01 billion. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands. It has a 26.88 P/E ratio. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Kimberly Clark Corporation (KMB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JD: Expensive, But Worth It – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Huggies Brand Introduces Their Most Perfect Diaper Ever – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy for the Coming Recession – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $136.75. About 602,352 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.39M for 20.97 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. holds 3.7% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation for 180,382 shares. Patten Group Inc. owns 64,290 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 3.01% invested in the company for 220,943 shares. The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 2.91% in the stock. Kiltearn Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 807,399 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News: PepsiCo Earnings Pop; Virgin Galactic to Go Public – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Analyst Has an Opinion on Apple (AAPL): Ignore It – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “I’m Buying More Of This Unloved High-Yield Stock… – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Hasbro Stock Rose 11% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Rock-Solid Cheap Stocks With a P/E Under 10 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 30,262 shares to 8,905 valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 16,690 shares and now owns 33,100 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Hasbro had 15 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of HAS in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of HAS in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Underperform” rating. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on Thursday, March 21 with “Market Perform” rating.