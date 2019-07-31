Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Upped Hasbro (HAS) Holding By $331,585; Ironwood Pharmaceuticals – Class A (IRWD) SI Increased By 1.15%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:IRWD) had an increase of 1.15% in short interest. IRWD’s SI was 14.89 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.15% from 14.73M shares previously. With 2.14 million avg volume, 7 days are for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s short sellers to cover IRWD’s short positions. The SI to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc – Class A’s float is 10.09%. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 4.27 million shares traded or 207.59% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – SARISSA URGES IRWD HOLDERS TO ELECT DENNER, REPEAL NEW BYLAWS; 02/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS: NO REASON TO ADD SARISSA CIO TO BOARD; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Cap Issues Statement on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Sends Investors Spinning as M&A Hopes Not Yet Dashed; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD TO SEPARATE SGC FROM COMMERCIAL-GASTROINTESTINAL; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Allergan to Grant Aurobino License to Market Generic Version of Linzess Starting Aug. 5, 2030; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Have Separate Boards and Management Teams for Each Business; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals said biotech activist investor Alex Denner of Sarissa Capital hopes to join its board

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased Hasbro Inc (HAS) stake by 6.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc acquired 3,901 shares as Hasbro Inc (HAS)’s stock rose 8.26%. The Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc holds 64,302 shares with $5.47M value, up from 60,401 last quarter. Hasbro Inc now has $15.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $121.16. About 1.06M shares traded or 6.71% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 15/05/2018 – Hasbro and Special Olympics Join Together to Grow Empathy and Inclusion in Schools Globally; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 01/05/2018 – Power Rangers `go, go’ to Hasbro for $522m; 14/03/2018 – HASBRO ‘BBB’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q NET REV. $716.3M, EST. $821.2M; 14/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB’ Corporate Credit Rating On Hasbro; 16/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND BOUGHT BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP TO; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q U.S. and Canada Rev $364.3M

Among 4 analysts covering Ironwood Pharma (NASDAQ:IRWD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Ironwood Pharma had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was upgraded by H.C. Wainwright to “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. Credit Suisse maintained Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. The firm markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Northern holds 1.75M shares. Brown Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Linden Advsr Lp holds 71,674 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 63,835 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability invested in 357,453 shares. 52,255 are held by Parametric Associates Limited Liability. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Incorporated holds 23,562 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 202,560 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 228,817 shares. Ecor1 Capital holds 5.48% or 4.40M shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) stake by 8,452 shares to 59,504 valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 797 shares and now owns 4,077 shares. Ishares Tr (FLOT) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Hasbro had 17 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by DA Davidson. Citigroup maintained the shares of HAS in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of HAS in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 6,435 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. Alethea Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,892 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 0.04% or 21,906 shares. Cap Invsts, California-based fund reported 1.51M shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 0.13% stake. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Company accumulated 2,025 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ohio-based Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd Co has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 37,162 shares. Cap Guardian Trust Co holds 59 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.04% or 224,376 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 225,587 shares.