Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Trimmed Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $2.17 Million; Stock Rose; Atricure (ATRC) Stake Maintained by Pentwater Capital Management Lp

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.84. About 45,477 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 56.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 20,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 37,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 1.48M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “P&G and Tokyo 2020 Announce The Podium Project â€“ The First-Ever Medals Podiums Created From Recycled Plastic for Upcoming Olympic Games and Paralympic Games – Financial Post” published on June 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G launches new brand of hair care products – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $2.93M on Tuesday, February 5. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98M. $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 26.79 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 2,817 shares to 19,670 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 130,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EPP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13.32M were accumulated by Cap Invsts. Wedgewood Investors Incorporated Pa reported 2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). American Insurance Company Tx invested in 1.46% or 267,100 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 14,267 shares. Iowa-based Security Savings Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hexavest reported 1.08 million shares. Connecticut-based Yhb Inc has invested 0.76% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 4,294 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 1.77M shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Capital International Sarl, California-based fund reported 12,745 shares. Ckw Finance Gru reported 0.01% stake. Parkwood Limited Liability Company has invested 1.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guardian Cap Advsr LP reported 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Voya Management Ltd Company reported 3.02 million shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 69,800 shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Llc reported 30 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co reported 732,427 shares stake. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Convergence Invest Ltd invested in 10,101 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 1.09% or 203,410 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 5,400 shares. Hbk LP holds 0.01% or 15,700 shares. Assetmark holds 465 shares. 7,649 are owned by Pnc Services. Arrowstreet Capital LP invested in 0.01% or 80,257 shares.

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Chefs’ Warehouse, SMART Global Holdings, and AtriCure Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ATRC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jefferies likes Quest and LabCorp in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp (Put) by 8.76 million shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $221.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (Call).