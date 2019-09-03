Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $1.56 Million; Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Holding In Antero Res (AR) Was Upped

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $984.43M market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.245. About 5.97M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 81.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1,781 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, down from 9,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $224.35. About 1.36M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 74,839 shares to 180,057 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 137,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Tru holds 1.52% or 78,553 shares in its portfolio. 11,618 were reported by Berkshire Asset Management Pa. Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 51,942 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Wealthquest Corporation invested in 0.09% or 1,260 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bath Savings Trust Com stated it has 54,250 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Horizon Invests Lc accumulated 8,481 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank And Trust holds 0.38% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 20,407 shares. First Republic Investment Management Inc accumulated 349,600 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 1,890 are owned by Smith Salley. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 43,543 shares. 1,333 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling Inc. Brookstone Mgmt reported 1,863 shares. Benin Mngmt invested in 0.22% or 2,650 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na has 0.56% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 25.61 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Another trade for 16.09M shares valued at $99.30 million was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. The insider Warren Glen C Jr bought 25,000 shares worth $207,353. 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30 million were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 772,935 shares. Oppenheimer & has 35,867 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caymus Ptnrs LP stated it has 7.92% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Regions Financial Corporation reported 5,000 shares. Citigroup holds 210,410 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 8,900 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 59,833 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 1.08M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). D E Shaw And holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 15,137 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 0% or 13,416 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 1,611 shares stake. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 814,852 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 13,442 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).