Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Raised Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $1.16 Million; Stock Price Rose; Red Hat Com (RHT) Holder Capital Counsel Lowered Holding

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 17,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 109,852 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 92,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.55M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 12,579 shares to 47,439 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 30,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,905 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0.27% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 46,413 shares. Windsor Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Utah Retirement System accumulated 160,980 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Rockland Trust has 146,910 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 281,839 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank & Company reported 4,170 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fulton Bank & Trust Na has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 7,057 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.15 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gyroscope Cap Group Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,055 shares. Moreover, Generation Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.67% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.34 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 6,665 shares. Monarch Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc has invested 2.32% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

