Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $10.47 Million as Valuation Rose; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding by $2.67 Million

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 13,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 159,787 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.63M, down from 173,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 07/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS IN ITS ORDER, COURT ALSO APPROVED FORM OF NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, SET HEARING DATE OF JULY 20 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 75,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,494 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56 million, down from 100,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fca Tx holds 9,801 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate accumulated 0.34% or 102,920 shares. Coastline Trust has 43,070 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares has 137,285 shares. Arizona-based Papp L Roy And Associates has invested 2.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Susquehanna Int Gru Llp holds 0.15% or 2.72M shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.31% or 8,831 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Inv Advsrs accumulated 52,885 shares. Bainco Int holds 83,670 shares. 3,670 are held by Bristol John W And Inc. Karpus Management Inc owns 3,287 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset LP has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4.39 million are held by Yacktman Asset Limited Partnership. Argent Cap Mgmt Llc reported 265,531 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 67,872 shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $457.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 5,165 shares to 14,054 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 9,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Cap stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quantum Cap holds 1.35% or 12,466 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.29% or 313,962 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sather Fincl Gp Inc has 0.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,922 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3,480 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Windsor Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.76% or 8,311 shares. Dubuque Bancorp Trust Com stated it has 3.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lesa Sroufe & has 0.43% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tru Company Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,524 shares. Sabal Tru, Florida-based fund reported 11,401 shares. Connecticut-based Halsey Ct has invested 4.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stewart Patten Limited Liability has 3.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 89,853 shares. 81,725 are held by Pacific Glob Inv Com.