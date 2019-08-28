Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Lifted General Electric Co (GE) Position By $1.10 Million; Shorts at Tiffany & CO (TIF) Raised By 5.56%

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 182.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc acquired 122,030 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc holds 188,872 shares with $1.89 million value, up from 66,842 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $69.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 64.33 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE Canceled 2015 Equity Awards for Top Executives – Proxy; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q-End Industrial Backlog $372.3B, Up 7%; 02/04/2018 – Musk Joke Falls Flat; GE Healthcare Slims Down: Industrials Wrap; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – EUROTUNNEL AND GE PARTNER TO INCREASE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL; 06/03/2018 – Port of Long Beach Launches Data-Sharing Project with GE Transportation to Improve Cargo Flow Efficiencies Amid Record Volumes; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS

Tiffany & CO (NYSE:TIF) had an increase of 5.56% in short interest. TIF’s SI was 11.84M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.56% from 11.22M shares previously. With 1.60M avg volume, 7 days are for Tiffany & CO (NYSE:TIF)’s short sellers to cover TIF’s short positions. The SI to Tiffany & CO’s float is 9.82%. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $82.67. About 3.93 million shares traded or 120.27% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY AUTHORIZES $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Would Support New Pullman Health Clinic; 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany S. Kent Joins Bernstein’s Atlanta Office as Financial Advisor; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.25-EPS $4.45; 15/05/2018 – ASAP Ferg is the first male rapper to act as a spokesman for Tiffany & Co; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GE Will Look Much Different a Year From Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: The Prisoner’s Dilemma – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Electric Is Under Attack: What Investors Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GE: Uncertainty Remains a Huge Concern – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 30,262 shares to 8,905 valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) stake by 4,704 shares and now owns 950 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 369,232 are held by Exane Derivatives. Farr Miller Washington Limited Com Dc has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ghp Advsrs Inc owns 54,962 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 24,138 shares. Cambridge Advisors Incorporated has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 11,367 shares. Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.95% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 100,065 shares. Slate Path Limited Partnership owns 10.35 million shares or 8.38% of their US portfolio. First Natl Company has 29,682 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru holds 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 161,331 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 650,467 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Lc owns 6,784 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Zuckerman Inv Gru Ltd Company owns 10,665 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.21% or 234,006 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0.01% or 238,705 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.05’s average target is 26.73% above currents $7.93 stock price. General Electric had 28 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 15 by UBS. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Sell” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, March 15.

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and retails jewelry and other items worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.04 billion. The Company’s jewelry products include fine and solitaire jewelry; engagement rings and wedding bands; and non-gemstone, sterling silver, and gold jewelry. It has a 17.81 P/E ratio. The firm also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silverware, china, crystal, stationery, fragrances, and accessories.

Among 6 analysts covering Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tiffany & Co has $115 highest and $9000 lowest target. $105.50’s average target is 27.62% above currents $82.67 stock price. Tiffany & Co had 12 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Nomura. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by UBS. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. Bank of America maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Oppenheimer maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating.