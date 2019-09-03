Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Increased Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Market Valuation Declined; St Johns Investment Management Company Lifted Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake by $303,576

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 6,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 96,735 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52 million, up from 89,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.72. About 3.07 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.53. About 1.26 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 30/04/2018 – Two Washington youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Prudential and PIC reach sixth longevity reinsurance agreement amid surging demand for pension de-risking; 30/04/2018 – Two Nebraska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Arkansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two District of Columbia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,140 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 797 shares to 4,077 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 15,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,810 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.