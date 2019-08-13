Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Danaher Del (DHR) as Stock Value Rose; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Boosted Its Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $4.87 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 1.11M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (DHR) by 43.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 9,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 12,102 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 21,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $140.68. About 788,631 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs Inc stated it has 1.09 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 499,160 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement System. Pnc Gp owns 66,040 shares. Whittier Co accumulated 26,095 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 14,052 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 2.11M shares. Amer Intl Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 139,976 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 330,336 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.15% or 28,900 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Company has invested 0.09% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Private Trust Na holds 0.14% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 23,002 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 26,252 shares. Groesbeck Nj holds 0.63% or 29,260 shares.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Auto Stocks Reporting Q2 Earnings for Jul 25: BWA and LKQ – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “LKQ Corp (LKQ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Stock Earnings Due on Jul 31: ALSN, FOXF, DAN, MTOR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 370,244 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $21.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 181,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 846,120 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 134,100 shares to 141,827 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associates Ltd Co owns 2.10M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking has 176,546 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability holds 2,653 shares. 15,510 are held by Harbour Management Limited Liability Corp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 33,200 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 181,067 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Department Mb Bank & Trust N A stated it has 2,290 shares. Pggm Invs has 393,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Magnetar Lc stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 261,043 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt invested 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.94 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri owns 57,073 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Commerce Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.17% or 8,436 shares. Korea Invest Corp, a Korea-based fund reported 304,418 shares.