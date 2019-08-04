Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Decreased Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $11.13 Million; Shares Rose; Church & Dwight (CHD) Shareholder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Cut Its Holding by $2.72 Million

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 89.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 134,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 16,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 150,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 11/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – STUDY HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAP. MS; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing Imprime PGG in Combination with Merck; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase l Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) by 53.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 38,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 71,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Church & Dwight for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 1.13M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EPP) by 15,282 shares to 28,489 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 31,522 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc has 0.78% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 87,602 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 9.69M shares. Waverton Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Flippin Bruce Porter Incorporated holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 197,632 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 546,200 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha invested in 41,339 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Orleans Mgmt La owns 19,190 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4.9% or 139,553 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 743,484 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Group Llp has 1.18% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 62.72 million shares. Moreover, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 2.76% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 28,707 shares. Moreover, Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has 1.19% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 22,616 were accumulated by Roffman Miller Assoc Inc Pa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Jane Street Lc has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,516 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 3.16% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 187,224 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs stated it has 98,380 shares. Captrust Fincl stated it has 1,164 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.02% or 303,687 shares. Davis R M has invested 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.09% or 100,892 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 18,754 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Company Inc reported 94,107 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.57% or 191,881 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.04M shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).