Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $11.13 Million; As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Shares Rose, Holder Manikay Partners Has Trimmed Position

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 1.03M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – FY IRON ORE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REDUCED TO BETWEEN 272 AND 274 MT (100% BASIS) REFLECTING CAR DUMPER RELIABILITY ISSUES; 04/04/2018 – BHP says to quit global coal lobby group, stick with U.S. Chamber of Commerce; 04/04/2018 – BHP Union Leader Sees Good Prospects for Wage Deal at Giant Mine; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Iron Ore Output 58M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 05/03/2018 – SHELL SAYS BHP SHALE `FITS PROFILE’ FOR EXPANSION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexican offshore Trion project partners weigh floating oil facility; 18/04/2018 – VERIS LTD VRS.AX – ENTERS INTO 3-YEAR SERVICES CONTRACT WITH BHP; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY PETRLOEUM PRODUCTION 45 MMBOE VS 50.6 MMBOE LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Keep US Chamber of Commerce Membership; 12/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. states slow Trump offshore oil drilling expansion plan

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 89.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 134,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 16,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 150,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 5.95M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Results roll in from Akzo Nobel, Merck, Uniper; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 13/04/2018 – Martinne Geller: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.31 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 7.72M shares. Shoker Investment Counsel holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 21,727 shares. Wellington Shields & Company Limited Liability Company reported 15,810 shares. Mufg Americas reported 1.04% stake. Rockland Tru has invested 0.64% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bbr Prns Ltd has 2,461 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.52% or 92,299 shares. Amica Retiree Med reported 12,948 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,824 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 2.02 million shares. Moreover, Cardinal Cap has 1.54% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 64,603 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). M Kraus & accumulated 0.42% or 8,732 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 0.08% or 4,158 shares. Regent Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 48,222 shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,908 shares to 130,865 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

