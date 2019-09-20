Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Cut Occidental Pete Del (OXY) Stake by $3.78 Million; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Diamondback Energy (Call) (FANG) by $8.00 Million as Share Price Rose

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG) by 54.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 74,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 62,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78 million, down from 136,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $98. About 403,481 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 94.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 75,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 4,474 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225,000, down from 80,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 2.02M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $303.66M for 13.03 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

