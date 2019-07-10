Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Cut Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake; 4 Analysts Covering Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 76.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 71,044 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc holds 22,094 shares with $1.32M value, down from 93,138 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $36.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 3.28 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG

Among 5 analysts covering Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Hannon Armstrong had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The stock of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 26. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. See Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) latest ratings:

13/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Initiate

01/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $29.5 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa accumulated 123,027 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Portolan Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 317,283 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Synovus holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 19,224 shares. Wade G W & accumulated 7,346 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 0.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 6,290 are owned by Hilltop Hldgs. Korea Corporation has 121,603 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley invested in 21,094 shares. Biltmore Wealth Management Lc owns 0.21% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 6,527 shares. Fiera Cap reported 544,047 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.16% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 32,168 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.2% or 8.54M shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.65% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, May 17. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, May 9. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, May 10 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E bought 12,500 shares worth $601,750.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09B for 8.28 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Company: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 130,295 shares to 144,629 valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 2,995 shares and now owns 5,634 shares. General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) was raised too.

More notable recent Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.’s (NYSE:HASI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Energy Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hannon Armstrong reports $300M green bond offering – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Upsizes and Prices Private Offering of $350 Million of 5.25% Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It has a 29.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corp reported 140,606 shares. Usa Portformulas Corp invested in 1,947 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt holds 0.06% or 24,800 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 5,106 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,216 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com stated it has 3,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Grp has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 61,267 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Eii Mngmt Inc accumulated 26,000 shares. 9,900 are held by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Bsw Wealth accumulated 3,744 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 24,347 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.46. About 255,510 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 38.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days