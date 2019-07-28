Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Boosted Its Petmed Express (PETS) Holding by $314,666 as Stock Declined; As Vocera Communications (VCRA) Share Value Rose, Cortina Asset Management Lowered by $737,149 Its Stake

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 72.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 14,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,019 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $775,000, up from 19,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 1.42M shares traded or 60.09% up from the average. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 41.40% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 23,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,994 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, down from 191,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $802.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.35% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 3.07 million shares traded or 730.49% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has risen 39.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Rev $39.5M-$43.5M; 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Rev $40.2M; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – LANG SUCCEEDS ROBERT ZOLLARS; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 78,993 shares to 149,513 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 15,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,810 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md holds 20,030 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 37,700 shares. Menlo holds 1.5% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 92,330 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,632 shares. Paloma Partners holds 0.01% or 18,239 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Group, a New York-based fund reported 15,166 shares. Sei Co owns 4,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Renaissance Techs Ltd invested in 0.03% or 1.66M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 108,621 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc stated it has 38,819 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 69,269 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 3,922 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.02% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR) by 140,427 shares to 621,511 shares, valued at $11.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 64,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $211,867 activity. Carlen Douglas Alan had sold 1,990 shares worth $60,317.