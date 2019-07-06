Van Hulzen Asset Management Decreased Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake By $1.56 Million; Arrowpoint Asset Management Lifted Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stake By $7.51 Million

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 81.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 8,095 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc holds 1,781 shares with $344,000 value, down from 9,876 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $99.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $208.11. About 1.03M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) stake by 9.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc acquired 139,011 shares as Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 1.53 million shares with $83.94M value, up from 1.39M last quarter. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc now has $3.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 354,378 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 2% Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC – ADDITION OF ELISA STEELE AS COMPANY’S FIRST INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Park Hotels Resorts Inc stake by 30,000 shares to 41,813 valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) stake by 32,685 shares and now owns 3.59M shares. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) was reduced too.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.65 million activity. $83,582 worth of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was sold by BURLINGAME HAROLD W on Friday, January 18. On Wednesday, January 23 Miller Adam L sold $1.14M worth of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 21,000 shares. Weiss Adam J. sold $104,520 worth of stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.16% stake. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 34,618 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 55 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 3,616 shares. First Personal Services, a North Carolina-based fund reported 96 shares. Macquarie Ltd has 47,556 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 9,058 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 83,290 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 9,269 shares. Sun Life accumulated 9,333 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 227,879 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 128,383 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Product Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 7,908 shares to 130,865 valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 21,886 shares and now owns 79,031 shares. L Brands Inc (LTD) was raised too.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.72 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.